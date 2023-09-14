Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation industry now has a direct line to state government

Pennsylvania announced in 2022 that it had hired Nathan Reigner to be the first director of outdoor recreation, and planned to have him work within the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to expand outdoor access and bolster the industry.

The Office of Outdoor Recreation was created as part of this year’s budget after months of discussions with a 50-member advisory coalition about expanding the outdoor industry in Pennsylvania.

Officials said they hope the office identifies ways to make targeted investments in parks, forests, and other outdoor attractions.

In turn, they hope an expanded outdoor sector attracts visitors to Pennsylvania for hikes, camping, or swimming, and increases overall economic growth if tourists visit local restaurants, lodging, and stores during their trips.

Reigner told Spotlight PA the office’s “core value” is its ability to connect existing government agencies with businesses statewide.

“Our asset is more a thick phonebook than a thick wallet,” Reigner said. “This is work of connection and communication, of inspiration.”

Aside from continued partnerships and collaborations with other state agencies — including the departments of conservation and natural resources, community and economic development, health, and transportation — and outdoor recreation stakeholders, the office doesn’t yet have a concrete agenda.

“As we see more county economic development plans, as we see more health improvement plans incorporating outdoor recreation, as we see more stories of small businesses starting, of young people choosing to stay in rural towns, that’s how we’re … having success in our work,” Reigner said.

An administration spokesperson told Spotlight PA that the state will release a report with findings and recommendations to guide the office by the end of this year.

Spotlight PA spoke to staffers from four organizations and businesses on the advisory coalition that helped create the office; all had ties to the outdoor industry in Pennsylvania, which has one of the most lucrative outdoor recreation industries in the country. They agreed the office could improve the industry’s access to government resources.

“We are a powerhouse for outdoor recreation,” Brittany Madera, communications manager at the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, said of the state’s industry. “It also means that we need to start thinking about it really thoughtfully and do this in a way that benefits the other industries and other organizations that are all tied to outdoor recreation.”