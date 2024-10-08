What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Pennsylvania voters continue to be split over fracking. A poll out this week, which surveyed 700 likely voters in September, shows 58% support a ban on fracking while 42% oppose it.

In general, about half of those surveyed support fracking, while 30% oppose, with 19% unsure.

The survey, conducted by the left-leaning Ohio River Valley Institute, aligns with previous surveys that show the state’s residents have mixed views on fracking, a practice that extracts oil and gas from deeply buried shale deposits.

In 2022, a survey by Muhlenberg College also showed divided opinions on fracking, with 48% of those polled supporting it and 44% opposed.

And while the ORVI poll shows voters think fracking provides economic benefits, there is also widespread concern about impacts and support for greater regulation of the industry.