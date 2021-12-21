Pennsylvania prepares to roll out ban on surprise medical billing

A new federal law intended to ban surprise medical billing is set to take effect in the beginning of January. In Pennsylvania, it’ll be overseen by the state Insurance Department — and Gov. Tom Wolf says officials are getting ready to roll out the changes.

“The implementation of the No Surprises Act is a major step toward ending unexpected, upsetting, and many times financially devastating medical bills,” Wolf said Monday.

Surprise billing is common in the U.S. medical system. It happens when a provider who isn’t covered under a patient’s insurance becomes involved in that patient’s care, often without the patient’s knowledge.

This can happen for lots of reasons. In emergency situations, patients can’t always choose where they’ll be treated. Even patients who carefully select in-network providers can be surprised with big bills when, for instance, an out-of-network doctor at an in-network hospital gets involved with their care in some capacity.

Michael Riotto, who has lived for more than a decade with multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer, spoke about his own recent experiences at the governor’s press conference Monday.

In 2019, Riotto broke bones in both of his feet — a side effect of the bone weakening that can be part of multiple myeloma. He went to two different doctors to get fitted with orthopedic boots, knowing that both of the doctors were in-network. But in both cases, the bills came back hundreds of dollars higher than they should have been.