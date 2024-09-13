From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For years, Pennsylvania has averaged as the nation’s second-ranked destination for out-of-state freshman college students, according to a survey of government data by a Harrisburg-based education trade group.

The survey found that, based on 17 years of reporting from the U.S. Department of Education, about 21,000 freshman students from across the country move from their home states to attend colleges or universities here each year. It was released Sept. 10 and comes at a time when thousands of U.S. students have settled in for classes.

In 2022, the previous year of survey data from the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Pennsylvania, the commonwealth ranked third. New York ranked first.

Thomas P. Foley, AICUP president, said the figures typify the outstanding reputation of the commonwealth’s higher education institutions.

“It means that more American families choose to send their children to Pennsylvania’s independent, nonprofit colleges in all but one other state on average,” Foley said. “Pennsylvania’s colleges are attracting talented people from across the U.S., and we hope these students will decide to stay after graduation.”