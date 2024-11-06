3 Pa. congressional races still uncalled as Republicans fight to keep slim House majority

Three races for the U.S. House in Pennsylvania remained uncalled by The Associated Press on Wednesday, as vote counting continued and Republicans fought to keep their slim majority in the chamber.

A House majority would give the GOP a full sweep of power in Congress alongside President-elect Donald Trump in the White House.

In all three of Pennsylvania’s uncalled races, the Republican candidate held a slight lead, with some votes still outstanding.

One uncalled race was the contest in an Allentown-based district in eastern Pennsylvania, where three-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Susan Wild conceded to Republican Ryan Mackenzie.