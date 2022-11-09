Summer Lee wins 12th Congressional District, will become Pa.’s first Black congresswoman

Lee was twice victorious on Tuesday, holding onto her state House seat as well. A special election will be held next year to replace her in Harrisburg.

Pittsburgh dominates the 12th District. That’s why observers expected all of the drama in the race to replace longtime Democratic Congressman Mike Doyle, who announced his retirement last year, would take place in the May primary. Instead, the tension continued through the year until the general election, as Lee faced strong headwinds, outside money and a Republican challenger who has the same name as — but is no relation to — the outgoing incumbent.

The 12th District grew slightly more purple after picking up conservative portions of Westmoreland County during a redistricting process earlier this year. And internal polling suggested the race would be tighter than previously expected because Democrats faced a tough midterm cycle favoring Republicans.

But Lee said conservatives in Westmoreland County care about some of the same issues as liberals in Pittsburgh.

People “care about how much their basic needs cost. Their groceries and their gas bills. They care about a living wage,” she said. “These are things that truly connect us. And I believe that’s actually what makes progressives and our progressive messaging resonate.”

Lee’s victory Tuesday was not a foregone conclusion.

One factor in the District 12 race had been the potential for name confusion. The retiring incumbent said his office received numerous calls from constituents who were confused about why his name appeared on the ballot. The Republican challenger, meanwhile, had said his run was not an attempt to cash in on such confusion — but some of his campaign’s messaging arguably blurred partisan lines as well as distinctions between his “trusted name” and that of the incumbent.