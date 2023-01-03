Pa. to invest in new equipment for career, tech centers in Philly suburbs

Pennsylvania will invest $1.2 million in new equipment for career and technical education centers this year, further solidifying Gov. Tom Wolf’s spending record as he leaves office.

Wolf said his top priority was increasing funding for education when he took office in 2015. Since then, his administration has allocated more than $3.7 billion in additional dollars for education from pre-K through college.

The state selected 33 career and technical centers and two school districts to receive up to $50,000 each. The winners applied in a competitive grant process.

Winning schools and school districts must use the money for “training students in high-demand occupations,” officials said, and must match each grant dollar-for-dollar with funds from a local source, such as local school funds or contributions from business and industry partners.

“Investing in career readiness and career exploration is a priority for the Pennsylvania Department of Education, and we encourage recipients to utilize this funding to enhance and expand these learning programs which will help students excel in their chosen fields,” said acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty in a written statement.