This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

For the past two years, thousands of residents in Lower Providence Township were asked to conserve water at home. Their water provider, Audubon Water Company, has failed to repair a number of water main leaks and were losing about 50,000 gallons of water a day. The supply of water at the company’s drinking water wells had reached critically low levels.

The troubles continued last year, when the small family-run operation detected toxic PFAS chemicals in its drinking water. The so-called “forever chemicals,” which can remain in the environment for decades, are linked to serious health problems. As of this year, Audubon was out of compliance with state PFAS regulations.

Investor-owned utility Pennsylvania American Water acquired Audubon in May through a merger agreement. The company said not only has it fixed the leaks, but customers are now receiving clean water.

“Since Pennsylvania American Water took ownership of the Audubon system, we’ve seen a level of responsiveness and expertise that’s made a real difference for our community,” said E.J. Mentry, Lower Providence Township Manager, in a statement.

“They are moving quickly to improve the system and provide access to safe, reliable water for residents.”

PFAS, widely used in consumer products such as nonstick cookware and waterproof clothing, as well as in firefighting foam, have been linked to serious health problems, including some cancers, thyroid disease and developmental delays in children.

The health risks associated with the chemicals, which can stay in the human bloodstream for years, have prompted federal and state regulations.

Last year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency restricted PFAS to levels of almost zero in public drinking water as part of a broader push by the Biden administration to address water quality. However, the agency has proposed rolling back some restrictions this year under the Trump administration as part of an agenda of massive regulatory rollbacks.

Pennsylvania water providers were also required to begin testing their water supplies for PFAS contamination last year.

WHYY News investigations in 2024 and 2025 determined Audubon’s water supply contained the chemicals well above state standards — as high as 57 parts per trillion at one entry point. Pennsylvania limits two types of PFAS chemicals, PFOA and PFOS, to 14 and 18 parts per trillion.

Audubon’s water quality web page, which hasn’t been updated since December 2023, states its water is safe to drink.