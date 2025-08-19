This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Estelle Vaughn said she takes pride in the community garden she’s helped nourish next to her childhood home in Philadelphia’s Tioga neighborhood.

Alongside a cacophonous SEPTA train track sits a peaceful refuge where butterflies and birds flutter and chirp around sunflowers and roses, and where squash and tomato patches flourish.

“You’re driving through North Philadelphia … and you see an oasis, and people literally slow down,” Vaughn said.

Tioga Hope Garden is part of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s community-led greening initiative in the Nicetown and Tioga neighborhoods. As part of the “Love Where You Live” program, PHS and residents have helped transform 1.2 million square feet of land, plant 400 trees and grow 12 gardens over the past three years.

The organization and community members are celebrating these milestones during a “Unity Day” event Friday at the Tioga Hope Garden.

“One of our main goals is to build cohesion and build community, and it’s really beautiful to see that happen through flowers, and greening, and gardening,” said Adam Hill, director of community gardens at PHS.

Vaughn said the Tioga Hope Garden, 20 years in the making, helps residents relax, and encourages neighbors to leave their houses and mingle — something she only experienced in the neighborhood as a child.

The North Philadelphia neighborhood has a history of systemic disinvestment, and faces higher rates of poverty and violent crime. Vaughn said she wants to highlight the positive developments in the area that don’t always make the headlines.

“They wanna shock you and tell you awful things,” she said about news coverage. “Whereas the good things, can you tell us some of that too? This is a good thing that we see.”

“When people walk by, they’ll say things like, ‘Is this North Philly?’ It is North Philly,” she added.

Studies have found creating green spaces has a number of benefits, such as improved mental health, as well as a reduction in overall violent crime.