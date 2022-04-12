Environmental groups say New Jersey will not meet its climate goals unless it blocks several proposed fossil fuel projects, including a natural gas pipeline compressor station and an LNG export terminal in South Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy set a target of slashing the state’s current greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030. But Empower New Jersey, a coalition of more than 135 groups that oppose new oil and gas infrastructure, points to seven pending projects it says would raise those emissions 38% if approved and completed.

“We stopped the PennEast pipeline but now there’s a new pipeline,” said Empower New Jersey spokesman David Pringle. “The Regional Energy Access Expansion pipeline is a major project, and accounts for almost half of the additional emissions, 18 million metric tons.”

Pringle says the emissions estimate assumes the facilities would operate at full capacity and include all parts of the expansion, including miles of pipe in Pennsylvania. Empower New Jersey released a report on Monday detailing its estimates of greenhouse gas emissions from newly built or proposed infrastructure projects.

Williams, which operates the Transco network of natural gas pipelines, plans to add an additional 36 miles to its current pipeline in Northeast Pennsylvania, along with a new compressor station in Gloucester County, New Jersey. It’s part of its plan to increase natural gas service to New Jersey customers. The company says the pipelines could be used to transport hydrogen and “renewable natural gas,” also known as bio-gas that utilizes either methane from wastewater treatment, livestock, or agricultural waste.

Pringle also points to the proposed Gibbstown liquid natural gas export terminal, which he says would emit about 13 million tons of carbon. That project has hit delays, and it’s unclear if and when it will move forward.

Expansion of the New Jersey Turnpike, three pending natural gas power plants, along with additional natural gas compressor stations for the Tennessee Gas pipeline in north Jersey are also on the group’s list of potentially large greenhouse gas emitters.