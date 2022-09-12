New licenses on the way for Pennsylvania drivers

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Newly designed driver licenses will soon be available for Pennsylvania drivers, PennDOT announced Monday.

The licenses and identification cards are part of the department’s ongoing security enhancements.

The new products will first be available at the Summerdale Driver License Center in Enola, Cumberland County beginning Monday.

Then by mid-November, all driver and photo centers across the state will transition to the new licenses.

PennDOT says the new licenses will be phased in over the next four-year renewal cycle and will replace existing ones. Both current and new card designs will be in circulation during the transition period.

“The update is an important component of PennDOT’s ongoing work to enhance and protect the integrity of the driver license and identification card issuance process,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a press release.