Penn State THON prepares for a virtual weekend of dancing

Dancers will participate at home and tune into the livestream of the event like everyone else. Usually, dancers stand for the entire 46 hours. This year, THON Development Director Aidan Cliff said dancers are encouraged to sleep from midnight till 6 a.m. since they won’t have access to the usual on-site medical support.

“They don’t have the support like they would in the BJC, but during the day it’s going to be action packed, there’s plenty for them to do, and we really think the livestream is actually going to be a really fun time for them,” Cliff said.

Penn State senior Brooke Schindelheim is a THON dancer. She expects she and her dance partner will use the overnight break to sleep.

“I think it’ll be a great time, because everyone will do it at once, too. It’s not just like I’m missing something,” Schindelheim said.

Schindelheim said she’s preparing her body to dance as if it were a normal year. Since December, she’s been training physically and avoiding caffeine.

But Schindelheim does worry about how she’ll stay motivated throughout the weekend without the energy of the BJC.

“I feel like we’re gonna have to really rely on ourselves to keep our energy up. We’re really gonna have to like, think about what we really want to keep ourselves occupied during that time and just making sure that we don’t strain ourselves too much to either,” Schindelheim said.

In 2020, more than 700 dancers participated in the event. This year, there will be fewer than 600.

It’s not just the crowd that the dancers will miss out on this year. They also won’t be as connected with their dancer relations partner who helps motivate them through the event.

Senior Madison Simms is on the dancer relations committee and has been using FaceTime and Zoom to connect with her dancer. She said she’ll continue using video calls over THON weekend and might have some in-person connections as well.

“They’re going to be in their apartments and I think we’re going to be able to drop stuff off or like spend time with them if they’re comfortable with it,” Simms said.

Simms said she expects some dancers will want to stand for the full 46 hours. She and other dancer relations committee members will be watching and ready to call 911 for help if anyone gets hurt.

“My captain was like, ‘You might have your dancers that are gonna be like, “I’m not listening to asleep thing I want to stay at 46.”‘ And so like we kinda have to be trained to deal with that,” Simms said.

The Penn State student organization 46 Live has streamed THON online for the past several years. It will be the only way to watch this year.

THON Public Relations Director Sam Koon said the stream will include a mix of prerecorded elements and live events coming from a mostly empty Bryce Jordan Center. The live parts will include local bands, the annual line dance performance and the reveal at the end of how much money was raised for the year.