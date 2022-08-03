Penn State won’t answer key questions about its handling of sexual extortion involving student athletes

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

More than two weeks after unsealed search warrants revealed at least one Pennsylvania State University athlete was reportedly extorted last fall into sending sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves and others, the university has refused to answer specific questions about how it handled the situation.

University officials rebuffed Spotlight PA’s questions about whether all individuals who were filmed naked or partially naked have been identified and notified.

Penn State also declined to specify how many students were involved, when exactly campus police were brought in, and whether additional crimes were investigated.

According to the search warrants, the videos showed naked or partially naked people in the locker room of the Penn State football team. Videos showing multiple men having sex with a woman were also shared with the alleged extortionist, law enforcement officials said in the documents.

Penn State successfully petitioned to have the search warrants sealed earlier this year. Spotlight PA, with the Centre Daily Times, and WJAC-TV, later filed a motion seeking to reverse that decision, citing the public’s right to such records.

In two separate statements, the university said it would not share additional information because of an “open investigation,” but would not clarify whether it was referring to an internal investigation conducted by the university or the potential federal investigation related to the situation.

Lisa Powers, senior director of university public relations, told Spotlight PA in a July 20 email police “have found no evidence to indicate that the sexual acts depicted in the videos are not consensual.”