Penn ‘left us stranded on the streets’: Vulnerable students are desperate as coronavirus shuts down Philly colleges

Maureen S. Rush, vice president of public safety, said Penn police had encountered some student gatherings over the last few days.

“We want to reinforce that this is not a party,” she said. “This is a very serious issue.”

Still, critics of Penn’s decision to push as many students as possible to leave campus say it could hurt those most vulnerable.

“In a crisis, universities have a responsibility to communicate care to its students,” said Sara Goldrick-Rab, an education policy professor at Temple University who is an expert on homelessness and hunger on campuses.

“The university’s letter to parents suggests that Penn wants local landlords to evict its own students,” said Goldrick-Rab, who runs StudentReliefFund.org, which helps needy students left in a lurch by the closures. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Goldrick-Rab also worries that as students return home, college may become a lower priority, and some students may not return.

City Councilmember Helen Gym also was critical of Penn’s decision to force students off the campus.

The city wants to keep people in stable housing, as long as they are not congregating, she said. “It’s a violation of the spirit of what we are trying to accomplish.”

Some colleges, including Haverford, took a softer approach. “Those students who are unable to go home will not be turned away,” president Wendy Raymond wrote in a message to the campus last week. But she also noted that wanting to stay just because a student would rather be on campus is not a sufficient reason.

Universities across the country are packed with vulnerable students, and Penn and Swarthmore College, renowned schools with billion-dollar endowments, are no exception. For many students, campus is a haven — maybe the first time they’ve had their own room, a stable routine, and consistent hot meals, advocates say. But now, within days, that haven has been stripped away, replaced with uncertainty and instability.

On Tuesday, Swarthmore, which had planned to hold online courses through April 3, announced that the online courses would be held for the rest of the school year.

Meanwhile, it was unclear what would happen to the nearly 200 students who got permission to stay after Swarthmore announced that it was temporarily shifting to online instruction.

Additionally, the school has purchased plane tickets or provided financial assistance to another 200 students.

“Our ultimate goal is to act in the interest of the health and well-being of our students, faculty, staff, and the greater community by trying to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Alisa Giardinelli, Swarthmore’s spokesperson. “One way we can do that is to reduce the number of people on campus to the greatest extent possible.”

Giardinelli said the college made exceptions for some students, including international students, and assisted others with securing laptops and internet connection.