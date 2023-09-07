In a recent interview with PBS Newshour host Amna Nawaz, Mann explained the connection among recent fires, flooding, and severe storms across the U.S.

“Climate change is no longer some subtle, far-off, possible thing. It’s here and now,” Mann said. “It’s impacting us here and now.”

He said storytelling helps to translate the impact of climate change to daily life, so everyone can better understand.

“Explain without over-explaining — break down the lingo succinctly and accurately; and relate it to what is going on with the general public,” he added. “People will relate to issues better if they can see a way that it impacts them.”

Bill Gardner, vice president of programming at PBS, agreed.

“It’s about stories, and about community. It’s about people who are doing things and being active,” Gardner told WHYY News. “With a lot of scientific concepts, it can seem so abstract and so big.”

PBS focuses on stories that “give entry points for people who want to participate in the world,” and show how changes in the climate affect communities around them.

Gardner put it like this:

“You talk about the world that people inhabit, that they live in. And you put it in the context of understanding … the things that we’re experiencing.”

He hopes to equip people with tools to navigate the changing world.

Mann and Gardner agree that the evening will convey a clear message: The better audiences understand why climate change and the narratives surrounding science matter, the better equipped community members are to enact change — whether through lifestyle, education, or conversation.

Panelists will include:

“Climate Solutions and the Role of Media” takes place Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. at the Harold Prince Theater on the University of Pennsylvania Campus. The event is free and offers open seating, however registration is required to attend. The talk will not be livestreamed, but a recording will be made available on YouTube shortly after.