Billions in surplus have Pa. lawmakers thinking business tax cut

Hundreds of millions of dollars in business profit tax cuts passed the Republican-majority state House on Tuesday, and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said he was optimistic a final deal can be struck in the coming months.

Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly for a bill that would reduce the corporate net income rate from 10% to 9%, and if state’s revenues are sufficient, down to 8% by 2025.

If enacted into law, the measure would cost about $128 million in 2022-23, as it would not cover the entire 12-month period. But in the following years it will reduce state revenues by $400 million to $450 million annually, House Republicans projected.

The lead sponsor, Beaver County Republican Rep. Josh Kail, called it “a measured approach that rewards growth and also allows us to have more cuts without further legislation.”