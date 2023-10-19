Pennsylvania lawmakers chip away at stalemate, pass bill to boost hospital and ambulance subsidies

Gov. Josh Shapiro will sign budget-related legislation passed Wednesday to boost Medicaid subsidies for Pennsylvania’s hospitals and ambulance services, provisions that have been stuck in a wider monthslong stalemate.

The bill headed to Shapiro’s desk after passing the House 199-4, a day after it passed the Senate unanimously Tuesday. The votes came amid ongoing partisan disputes since July over some remaining elements of the state’s $45 billion budget plan.

Shapiro’s office said the Democrat will sign the bill to deliver “critical funding” for emergency management services, hospitals, and nursing homes.

Under the bill, lawmakers reauthorized an assessment on hospitals that’s expected to draw down roughly $1.4 billion in matching federal Medicaid dollars this year. It then redistributes the money to favor hospitals that treat higher proportions of Medicaid enrollees.