In particular, McCormick repeatedly raised instances of Oz not toeing GOP policy lines over the years.

He brought up an episode of the Dr. Oz show, in which Oz seemed supportive of the idea that at least some transgender people should receive gender-affirming care at a young age. He also noted Oz’s stated concern about abortion restrictions, and a column he bylined, but now says he didn’t write, about health concerns related to fracking.

“The reason Mehmet keeps talking about President Trump’s endorsement is because he can’t run on his own positions and his own records,” McCormick said. “And what’s true is that he has flip-flopped on every major issue we’re talking about in this campaign.”

Oz disavowed all of those previous statements, or said they’d been misunderstood. He added at one point, “David McCormick is going to be my biographer. He’s studied my resume so carefully. I do television shows about views that need to be expressed on network television.”

Other candidates on the stage seemed, at times, bitter about Trump’s endorsement of Oz. Barnette has been a high-profile supporter throughout her media career, building a brand of fealty to Trump. Sands frequently pitches her candidacy in terms of her affiliation to the former president, who appointed her to her ambassadorship. In a recent interview with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, The Washington Post noted that Trump claimed McCormick was out on a patio just out of sight, courting an endorsement that never came.

Nearly every time one of the other candidates questioned his conservatism or his motives for running for Senate in a state he has barely lived in, Oz’s rebuttal included a reminder that Trump wants him to win.

“President Trump doesn’t always get the best advice,” Sands grumbled at one point.

McCormick largely escaped the level of criticism that Oz faced, though he did have to defend his record on business dealings in China.

McCormick’s former hedge fund, Bridgewater — the biggest hedge fund in the world — has extensive investments in China, and McCormick has a long history of talking up the economic relationship between the U.S. and China, once saying that “when China succeeds, the United States succeeds.”

He downplayed those comments in the debate, saying that he’s “been a successful businessman” and has “done business around the world in 20 countries, including two percent of our business in China.