District’s chief financial officer testifies Philly needs more state aid to meet student needs

This story originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

A $3.5 billion budget. Upward of 125,000 students, plus 75,000 in charters. More than 20,000 employees, including 9,000 teachers. All in the poorest big city in America.

But the Philadelphia school district — the state’s largest by far — does not receive enough money to meet the needs of its students, and it is the only one of Pennsylvania’s 500 districts that has no taxing authority of its own, Chief Financial Officer Uri Monson testified Monday in the landmark fair funding trial.

“We have no control over our revenues and limited control over our expenditures,” he told Commonwealth Court Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer, who is hearing the case. Jubelirer must decide whether the state’s school funding system violates the state constitution’s mandate for a “thorough and efficient system of education.”

The case, now in its ninth week, was brought by six districts, three families, and two statewide civil rights groups seeking to compel the state to spend more on education and distribute it to districts more fairly.

Philadelphia is not one of the plaintiffs — the district was under state control when it was filed — but one of the families is from the city, and the board of education has endorsed its aims. Superintendent William Hite testified in the trial earlier.

Without more funds, and with the end of federal pandemic aid, the district will start running shortfalls in fiscal 2025, Monson said.