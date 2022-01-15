Each week, it explores a different aspect of the trial. Sometimes, the students recap a week of court activity alongside a lawyer. Sometimes, they bring on guests like alumni and current educators to talk about depleting classroom supplies and issues with school lunches.

“We try to structure it in past, present, and future. So, our first few podcasts before the trial started with our personal experiences in the district and how we hoped the trial would affect the future. And now, we’re actually on the trial itself,” said Trinity Giddings, another one of the co-hosts and a junior at Penn Wood.

As of Jan. 14, the students had hosted 13 episodes and caught the ear of their community and their school with honest descriptions of the conditions there.

Lisa Asamoah, a senior at Penn Wood and co-host, said the school lunches are “not the best.” She described the buildings and ventilation systems in the district as old.

“This is not really the best learning conditions, because kids are more focused on trying to get themselves warm than trying to learn,” Asamoah said.

She added that the issues have a domino effect on kids throughout the district, such as those with disabilities who need extra time to learn, or students who require more one-on-one time with educators.

“But, we can’t provide because of funding,” Asamoah said.

Though the podcast isn’t directly affiliated with the school district, episodes have been played during the morning announcements. The co-hosts even get support to travel to Harrisburg for rallies, and their teachers have been understanding when they need time to record.

Asamoah said her homeroom teacher even played an episode — and her classmates were shocked to hear the subject matter.

The podcast is co-produced by Children First, a youth advocacy group that focuses on the obstacles facing children and families in Southeastern Pennsylvania. The co-hosts meet every week virtually with their Children First counterparts to outline the episode.

Next, the students record the episode, and Haley Kulp, a K-12 field logistics coordinator at Children First, edits it. Then the podcast is published on platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, and the William Penn School District website.

“Even if you don’t go to our school, even if you are not in our area specifically, these are just students telling you about our condition, how we see things in school, how we see things in the trial, and we want people to at least give it a chance, listen, and see what we have to say,” Vandy said.

Giddings said that when the podcast first began, just getting people engaged and listening was a primary goal. She thought it would be unfortunate for people to hear about it when the trial was already over.

“These days, I think I just want to educate with our podcast. I feel like our perceptions of classism and how they affect us in everyday life is really overlooked, because it’s not like racial injustice or gender injustice where it’s called out immediately and deemed as wrong. Classism is a kind of oppression that’s so normal in every facet of our lives, a lot of it goes unnoticed, even talking to my peers,” Giddings said.

She pointed to some students’ perceptions that basic amenities such as bathroom stall doors, working sinks, and fully functional building vents only exist on television.

“The fact that a lot of kids had to grow up perceiving that as completely normal, when it’s actually not, is really important to me, because once you advocate for yourself, and you give yourself the entitlement of being angry about the things you weren’t given, then you can start to reconcile and make change,” Giddings said.