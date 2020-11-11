Pa. GOP lawmakers to probe unverified fraud claims in election they largely won

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

As President Donald Trump continues to question the integrity of Pennsylvania’s election while repeating unverified claims of voter fraud, state Republicans are once again seeking greater powers to investigate the voting process.

Roughly two dozen House and Senate lawmakers on Tuesday called for the creation of an investigatory committee with subpoena power to conduct an immediate audit, saying they had fielded widespread doubts about the fairness of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

House Republicans championed a similar proposal before the election, but abandoned it after Democrats raised concerns it would be weaponized to impound ballots, interrogate election officials, and delay the certification of Pennsylvania’s election results.

At the state Capitol, Rep. Dawn Keefer (R., York) said the assembled lawmakers’ offices had been “overwhelmed with calls and emails and other messages from constituents who are confused and outraged by the circumstances surrounding this election.”

When asked if she had evidence that fraud had been committed, Keefer said the lawmakers had “just gotten a lot of allegations, so I don’t know.”

The lawmakers who gathered Tuesday aren’t alone. House Speaker Bryan Cutler (R., Lancaster) last week called on Gov. Tom Wolf to audit the election before the state’s results are certified Nov. 23, claiming state guidance and court rulings have created “chaos and uncertainty.”

But Pennsylvania already has safeguards in place to ensure the accuracy of election results, experts told Spotlight PA and Votebeat. In addition to routine reviews in each county required by law, the state has started to pilot “risk-limiting” audits, a process that verifies whether a sample of paper ballots matches results captured electronically by voting machines.

Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar said she expects to do such a pilot audit of the November 2020 election.

Suzanne Almeida, interim director of the good-government organization Common Cause Pennsylvania, said these audits “ensure that every vote is counted accurately in the final, certified election results.”

“Efforts to throw the election results into doubt is a great disservice both to voters who turned out and to our county and state elections officials, who have the often thankless job of managing the numerous logistics, to ensure that our elections run smoothly and every eligible voter is able to cast a ballot,” Almeida said.

The calls for investigations come as Republicans, including those in leadership, continue to question a state Supreme Court ruling that allowed counties to accept ballots postmarked by Election Day but that arrived up until 5 p.m. Friday. The GOP has also targeted Department of State guidance allowing counties to contact party and candidate representatives if they rejected certain mail ballots, either because the ballot was missing a signature or was not in a secrecy envelope (known as a “naked” ballot).

Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman (R., Centre) last week claimed the Wolf administration attempted to “tip the scales in favor of Joe Biden,” while also acknowledging he didn’t “have any evidence of misdoing.”