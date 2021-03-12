Pa. expects to vaccinate 200,000 state educators in pop-up clinics this month
Pennsylvania officials say they are on track to complete the vaccination of some 200,000 state educational staff before the end of the month, through a special initiative that launched this week.
The effort is a joint venture between the Pa. Department of Education, the National Guard, the Pa. Department of Health and the Pa. Emergency Management Administration. Pop-up clinics are now operating at 20 out of 28 “intermediate units” –– groupings of individual school districts –– across the state.
PEMA Director Randy Padfield said the program was on track, for now, to have all sites online by next week and had already seen thousands vaccinated daily.
“At the close of the clinics yesterday, 6,500 individuals had been vaccinated,” he said. “We expect to be finished by the end of March, although this will be predicated on the amount of vaccine we receive.”
The various sites, some of which are mobile, are set to operate from between one to nine days, depending on the size of school districts with a capacity of between 500 to 1,000 patients daily.
The initial phase of the program is focused on staff involved in kindergarten through 3rd grade classes, but the ultimate aim is to inoculate all school employees –– including support staff, bus drivers, and cafeteria workers. Participants have been receiving a set aside amount of the single-dose shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.
Continuance of the program is dependent on further deliveries of the J&J vaccine specified for Pa. educators, but Padfield said the state should receive more supplies before the end of the month.
“The limited quantity of vaccine had been constraining the entire system since the beginning,” he said. “But very quickly…we’re going to go to a situation where the vaccine is not the constraining factor, but the delivery system and the resources to get the vaccine into people’s arms in a timely fashion.”
