Pa. expects to vaccinate 200,000 state educators in pop-up clinics this month

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Pennsylvania officials say they are on track to complete the vaccination of some 200,000 state educational staff before the end of the month, through a special initiative that launched this week.

The effort is a joint venture between the Pa. Department of Education, the National Guard, the Pa. Department of Health and the Pa. Emergency Management Administration. Pop-up clinics are now operating at 20 out of 28 “intermediate units” –– groupings of individual school districts –– across the state.

PEMA Director Randy Padfield said the program was on track, for now, to have all sites online by next week and had already seen thousands vaccinated daily.

“At the close of the clinics yesterday, 6,500 individuals had been vaccinated,” he said. “We expect to be finished by the end of March, although this will be predicated on the amount of vaccine we receive.”