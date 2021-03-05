Pa. coronavirus update: State to open 30 vaccine clinics for school staff; Penn Relays canceled

Under the plan, pre-K and elementary school teachers and staff, as well as those who teach students with disabilities and English language learners, will be prioritized.

Wolf estimates there are about 200,000 teachers in the state, though it’s unclear how many of them have already received the vaccine for other reasons.

The administration’s plan will also vaccinate child care workers through a partnership with a trio of pharmacies — Rite-Aid, Walmart, and Topco. Those appointments will be scheduled directly with the pharmacy, said Padfield.

Penn Relays canceled — again

For the second year in a row, the Penn Relays, the nation’s oldest and largest track and field competition, is being canceled due the coronavirus pandemic. The University of Pennsylvania, which hosts the event each year, instead plans to host three one-day competitions — if health conditions on campus and in the city continue to improve.

“It is disappointing that we once again have to cancel one of the landmark events of the spring in Philadelphia in track and field, but collectively we want to ensure the safety of our athletes, campus, community, and spectators,” said Dr. M. Grace Calhoun, director of recreation and intercollegiate athletics at Penn, in a statement.

If possible, the Penn Relays will host a local collegiate-only track and field meet on April 24 that “is consistent with the Ivy League Council of Presidents’ parameters regarding spring sport competition,” according to a release.

The Penn Relays also plans on hosting a meet for open and professional athletes in the “coming months,” as well as a scholastic meet this summer.

“We are extremely disappointed to cancel the Penn Relays for a second year,” said Dave Johnson, the Frank Dolson Director of the Penn Relays. “At the same time, we feel a strong obligation to the local track and field community to provide as much competition as safely as possible during the course of the spring and summer.”

The Penn Relays has been hosted every year since 1895 at Franklin Field in West Philly. It was the first invitational track meet “to prosper that welcomed all races and all schools from the outside and without interruption,” according to the event’s website.

In addition to collegiate-level races, the meet features junior high school events, as well as individual events featuring acclaimed post-collegiate athletes.