Gov. Wolf touts ‘great success’ of vaccinating 112,500 Pa. educators in 3 weeks

Shortly after the federal government approved the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for use, Gov. Tom Wolf and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force announced a special initiative to provide a voluntary opportunity for Pre-K to 12 educators and school staff to be vaccinated.

The Wolf administration and the task force celebrated Friday an early success with more than 112,500 teachers and school staff vaccinated in about three weeks. The achievement allows more teachers and students to return to the classroom.

“This is a great success, and I am so proud of everyone who made it happen,” Wolf said. “We know that teachers and students want to be back in the classroom where students can learn, laugh, and grow with their friends.”

The administration partnered with the state’s 28 intermediate units to quickly establish vaccine clinics and reach out to teachers and staff through school districts to schedule appointments.

“In less than one month, communities across Pennsylvania collaborated around the clock to vaccinate thousands of teachers and school staff; a truly remarkable and heroic effort,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “We are now closer than ever to a safe, full return to in-person teaching and learning.”