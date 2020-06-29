A group of Pennsylvania’s congressional Democrats say that although Republicans haven’t gotten on board with a policing reform bill the U.S. House passed this week, they believe they’re already winning in the court of public opinion.

The measure that made it through the House with unanimous support from Democrats and votes from three Republicans would ban federal police from using chokeholds. It would also do away with no-knock warrants in drug cases, and would make it easier to penalize police for misconduct by lowering legal standards for pursuit of criminal and civil penalties.

House GOP leaders expressed discontent after, they said, Democrats rejected their amendments. An effort to pass a version of policing reform in the narrowly GOP-controlled Senate also foundered, when Democrats refused to put up votes to debate the measure.

That bill was sponsored by South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, the chamber’s only Black Republican.

It took a softer tack than Democrats want. It would use incentives, new federal reporting requirements and changes to police training — not mandates — to reduce use of chokeholds. It would also include grant programs for body cameras and would make lynching a federal hate crime.

It also includes a provision that would create a national database to track police misconduct — something Democrats want.

U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, a Democrat who represents Pennsylvania’s 5th District centered in Delaware County, said she thinks that bit of common ground will be a good jumping-off point for future negotiations.

“People seem to recognize that it’s a problem if you have police officers who are disciplined for misconduct in one jurisdiction and then they pick up and go someplace else,” she said.

U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, a fellow Democrat who represents the 3rd Congressional District in Philadelphia, noted there are certain provisions on which he and other Democrats are unwilling to compromise.

“They can’t be for chokeholds. That’s very clear. That should absolutely be against the law,” he said. “That should not be something that is negotiable, middle ground.”

Scanlon, Evans and U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, of the 4th District based in Montgomery County, said on a Friday phone call with reporters that they feel emboldened by weeks of recent, nationwide protest — and overall public sympathy for those protests — to push for stronger reform bills than they might be able to achieve otherwise.

In the month since George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police, people around the country have been steadily taking to the streets for demonstrations against police brutality and racism. In Philadelphia, the protests have continued unabated every weekend.

Widely-circulated videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets to disperse protesters have also fed into calls for policing reform.