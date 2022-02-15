Justice Department finds Pa. courts discriminated against people with opioid use disorder

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Courts in Pennsylvania violated federal law by telling people to stop taking life-saving addiction medications and could face legal consequences should the state not reverse course, the Department of Justice recently warned.

An eight-page letter the agency sent to the state court system in February focused on two Pennsylvania counties — Jefferson and Northumberland — and identified six others that currently or recently had “problematic policies that prohibit or otherwise limit” the use of medications for opioid use disorder.

The policies caused at least two people under court supervision “significant harm” as they attempted to stop using proven and scientifically accepted treatments. According to one major national study, people are about 50 percent less likely to die when treated long term with buprenorphine or methadone, two federally approved drugs that have faced bans in Pennsylvania courts.

The Department of Justice told the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania it must adopt or revise existing policies to ensure courts under its jurisdiction allow the use of these medications. The system must also pay damages to people harmed by the bans, update the process for people with disabilities to file discrimination complaints, and train all court staff.

Failure to do so could result in legal action by the Justice Department, the agency warned. A spokesperson for the state court system declined to comment.

The letter marks the first time the Department of Justice has called this kind of ban on opioid use medication a violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, according to Rebekah Joab, a staff attorney with the Legal Action Center, which represented a Jefferson County woman in a federal complaint.

The letter alone “puts courts on notice” that they could be sued over such policies and give people affected a tool to fight back against such bans, Joab said.

For several years, Pennsylvania has had one the highest drug overdose death rates in the country. Nearly 5,500 people died from a drug overdose here in the 12-month period ending in June 2021, according to preliminary estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The warning could have widespread ramifications for Pennsylvanians who are on probation, enrolled in a diversion program, or otherwise free from jail but under a court’s supervision. A 2018 state report on county adult probation and parole showed more than 181,000 active supervision cases at the county level.

Sonya Mosey was alarmed to learn she would have to stop taking her physician-prescribed medication for opioid use disorder when the state transferred her supervision to Jefferson County in 2018.

After struggling with opioid addiction for more than a decade, Mosey said she had found success in her recovery using buprenorphine. It’s one of three drugs, along with methadone and naltrexone, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat opioid use disorder. All three face bans or limits in Pennsylvania courts, according to the Department of Justice.0

Because of the ban in Jefferson County, Mosey, 45, tried to wean herself off the drug but quickly began to feel the side effects. She felt sick every day and couldn’t get out of bed. She feared the worst.

“Honestly, I knew I was going to relapse, and I was probably going to die,” Mosey said. “I knew my parents were probably going to have to bury me.”