Feds roll back ‘confusing’ addiction funding rules that had deadly consequence in Pa.

A recent Spotlight PA investigation found, in at least one case, confusion and a failure by the state to clarify funding rules had serious consequences.

Tyler Cordeiro, a 24-year-old Bucks County man, was denied addiction treatment funding through a state program that promises help for all because he had a medical marijuana card, his family said. He died weeks later, in October 2020, from a drug overdose.

Cordeiro’s mother, Susan Ousterman, said her son was not offered any alternative sources of funding for treatment, raising questions about whether some drug and alcohol offices wrongly interpreted the federal policy as a complete ban on helping these patients.

Ousterman spent months earlier this year reaching out to state officials with concerns about whether local drug and alcohol offices were denying addiction treatment funding to others.

On Wednesday, she told Spotlight PA she’s glad the federal government changed its policy. But she still doesn’t understand why anyone ever interpreted the previous guidance to deny assistance to people seeking addiction treatment.

“I don’t have a lot of faith that anything’s going to really change with them ensuring people are getting the funds that they’re entitled to,” Ousterman said.

The conflict centers around Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program, competing federal and state policies, and the state’s system of funding addiction treatment.

Each year, Pennsylvania’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs sends a large share of the hundreds of millions of dollars it receives in federal money to a network of 47 county drug and alcohol offices. Those offices in turn help pay for addiction treatment for people who don’t have insurance.

That system became more complicated in late 2019. Under former President Donald Trump, the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration said its grant money “may not be used, directly or indirectly, to purchase, prescribe, or provide marijuana or treatment using marijuana.” The agency also warned that the money could not be provided to any person or organization that “permits marijuana use for the purposes of treating substance use or mental disorders.”

Pennsylvania is one of only a few states to list opioid use disorder as a standalone qualifying condition for medical marijuana.

But the ban wasn’t as wide-reaching as it seemed. In January 2020, SAMHSA sent a clarification to the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and agencies in other states.

“I know many of you had asked for some written follow-up,” a SAMHSA official wrote in a Jan. 1, 2020 email, obtained through a public records request. “I hope the attached questions assist in clarifying the implementation.”