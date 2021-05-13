Pa. coronavirus update: Montco on track to be below the 5% positivity rate by next week

Montgomery County reported 495 new COVID-19 cases since last week and the grand total since the beginning of the pandemic is 58,149.

The county also reported 12 additional deaths in the past week — bringing the total to 1,314 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations plummeted this week from 202 individuals on May 5 to 141.

“Our positivity rate is moving firmly in the right direction which is really great news. Our 14-day average positivity rate is 5.68% as of Thursday, May 6 compared with 6.86% as of Thursday, April 29,” said Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

With a 5% positivity rate being the threshold for viral suppression, the county believes that it is within striking distance of that benchmark. Arkoosh believes that at this rate it could be achieved as soon as next week.

Because of this likelihood, Montgomery County has announced a new change to its masking policy.

“Effective Friday, May 14 2021, Montgomery County Office of Public Health is not requiring masking or face-covering while individuals are participating in high-exertion outdoor activities, such as sports or exercising,” Arkoosh said.

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, all other masking guidance will remain unchanged.

“Just a reminder that masking provides maximum protection to the individual and those in proximity to them. Nothing about this updated guidance should be construed as prohibiting the practice of wearing a mask, if that is desired by the individual. We hope this small change in policy will help our student athletes feel a bit more normal on the field, as we all work to get back to normal,” Arkoosh said.

Because the state will begin relaxing some capacity limits at events on May 17, Montco will be complying with those moves as well.