Using a provision in a recent federal stimulus bill, Pennsylvania officials announced Monday that college students at four-year institutions will now be eligible for food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

“The traditional student … has really changed. People are single parents now … people are the first in their [families] to go to school. And hunger is real,” said Secretary of Human Services Teresa Miller on Monday.

Expanding access to benefits comes at a time when schools are experiencing declines in enrollment, and more people are going hungry.

In order to qualify, students must also have an estimated family contribution of zero dollars on their federal financial aid forms, and be work-study eligible although not necessarily working, per language from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

Prior to these changes, low-income students had to meet more criteria to qualify for food assistance, such as working 20 hours a week on top of attending class, which made the benefit more difficult to access.