Philly to vaccinate 6,000 city workers

Thousands of city employees in Philadelphia will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine this week, officials announced Wednesday.

The vaccination clinics are in partnership with CVS Health and Jefferson Health and could vaccinate nearly 6,000 city employees. Workers signed up for appointments at these clinics will receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine throughout April, and second doses will begin the week of May 3.

“City employees have worked valiantly in the past year to maintain vital services to residents, often risking their own health,” said Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement.

“Feeding students and families, distributing PPE, opening parks and rec centers, and standing up new relief programs are just a few examples of the tremendous ways that City workers have supported residents during the past twelve months. I am pleased that after twelve months of their ceaseless dedication, we can provide vaccinations to ensure the health of our workforce, and to give them and their families peace of mind.”

Officials say that though these are the first clinics to focus on city employees, many have already been vaccinated through other means, including at police and fire departments. PGW employees will also be eligible for vaccination at the clinic at the utility’s headquarters.

More than 500 streets department employees already have signed up for the COVID-19 shot through Jefferson Health.

The CVS Health vaccination clinics for all city workers will be held at the following locations: