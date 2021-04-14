Pa. coronavirus update: FEMA’s Convention Center vaccine site will stay open 4 more weeks
Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?
FEMA to keep Convention Center clinic open 4 more weeks
FEMA has agreed to keep its COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City open another four weeks, city health officials said Wednesday.
The move comes in direct response to the federal government “pausing” use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Convention Center site will give out the two-dose Pfizer vaccine through Wednesday, May 26.
The city’s Health Department expects to receive 84,000 doses on Monday to be used through May 5. Another 84,000 doses will be used for second-dose clinics through May 26.
Philly to vaccinate 6,000 city workers
Thousands of city employees in Philadelphia will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine this week, officials announced Wednesday.
The vaccination clinics are in partnership with CVS Health and Jefferson Health and could vaccinate nearly 6,000 city employees. Workers signed up for appointments at these clinics will receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine throughout April, and second doses will begin the week of May 3.
“City employees have worked valiantly in the past year to maintain vital services to residents, often risking their own health,” said Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement.
“Feeding students and families, distributing PPE, opening parks and rec centers, and standing up new relief programs are just a few examples of the tremendous ways that City workers have supported residents during the past twelve months. I am pleased that after twelve months of their ceaseless dedication, we can provide vaccinations to ensure the health of our workforce, and to give them and their families peace of mind.”
Officials say that though these are the first clinics to focus on city employees, many have already been vaccinated through other means, including at police and fire departments. PGW employees will also be eligible for vaccination at the clinic at the utility’s headquarters.
More than 500 streets department employees already have signed up for the COVID-19 shot through Jefferson Health.
The CVS Health vaccination clinics for all city workers will be held at the following locations:
- PGW headquarters at 800 Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia
- The Gustine Recreation Center at 4868 Ridge Avenue in East Falls
- Saturdays at the Municipal Services Building in Center City
Pa. makes vaccine progress
Pennsylvania now ranks 5th in the U.S. for the number of COVID-19 vaccination doses it has administered to residents.
The state places 10th in the country for the percentage of its residents who are partially vaccinated, meaning they’ve received the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine regimen.
More than 2.4 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated with the Moderna or Pfizer two-dose regimen, while more than 1.8 million are partially vaccinated.
When including numbers for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, more than 4.3 million Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose of any COVID-19 shot, or 40% of residents. A total of more than 6.6 million doses have been administered.
These numbers do not include Philadelphia, which runs its own vaccination program.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reminds residents that those who are fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks in public, because many people have still not received the shot.
There were 5,730 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,087,792.
There also were 2,541 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. The state’s 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,700 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. It’s also lower than that of the height of the spring peak on May 3. However, the moving average of the number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
As of Tuesday night, there were 50 new deaths, bringing the total to 25,522.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!