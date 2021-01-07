Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

DHS Secretary Teresa Miller says ‘help is available’

Enrollment in SNAP and Medicaid benefits in Pennsylvania has increased overall during the COVID-19 pandemic, though it has dropped slightly since May.

As congress expands eligibility for help during the pandemic, Teresa Miller, Secretary of the state’s Department of Human Services, said she hopes more families and individuals will get the assistance they need.

“SNAP exists so you don’t have to worry about where your next meal will come from. Medicaid and CHIP exist so you and your children don’t have to forgo healthcare coverage, particularly in the middle of a pandemic,” she said.

“Our public assistance network exists to help people during times like what we’re currently facing. They can be a lifeline that make people make sure they can go to the doctor, have enough to eat or pay utilities as other bills and needs arise. No one should feel they have to endure this period, and its stress, anxiety and uncertainty, alone.”

Since March, Medicaid enrollment increased by 300,076 people, a 10.6% increase. December data has yet to be published. SNAP enrollment increased by more than 96,549 people since February, which is a 5.6% increase.

Overall, SNAP benefits enrollment has decreased slightly since a peak in May. Miller said this is likely due to federal pandemic unemployment compensation, which was being counted as income on peoples’ SNAP application.

However, under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, signed into law last month, federal pandemic unemployment compensation will no longer be counted as income for those applying for SNAP.

Congress has also temporarily increased the SNAP maximum benefit allotment by 15% for the period between Jan. 1 and June 30. This means a family of four can receive a maximum allotment of $782, which is up from $680.

“This is going to be incredibly helpful for our lowest income individuals and families as additional SNAP benefits will provide them with added food security,” Miller said.