Pa. coronavirus recovery: State asks for more flexibility for SNAP benefits

Governor Tom Wolf sent a letter Wednesday to the United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, urging the USDA to extend waivers that give states flexibility to safely provide public benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, and prevent interruption in services.

The flexibilities granted by waivers from the USDA allow SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, to reduce in-person interactions between Department of Human Service staff and clients, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The USDA has extended some waivers from June 30 to July 31. These waivers include replacing face-to-face quality control interviews with phone calls, giving DHS staff more time to conduct appeals and disqualification hearings due to a backlog of cases, and allowing the state’s Office of Inspector General to pause recoupment if SNAP benefits are overpaid.

The state is requesting that the USDA have a 90-day extension instead of 30 days, to allow for improved efficiency and preparedness, and to eliminate the need to reapply for waivers every month.

Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller spoke of the importance of SNAP and the waivers during a press conference Wednesday.

“We’re starting to hear comments from the federal government when we meet with them that, ‘We need to get back to the way it was before,’ and, ‘We need to get back to some sense of normal here,’ and our fear is that means those flexibilities are going to go away. If we don’t know way in advance that waivers are not going to continue, then we need to start planning and get guidance ready for our staff and stakeholders,” she said.

“This pandemic is not going away any time soon … and our fear is the federal government just seems to want to get back to normal faster than I think we’re going to be able to do safely. It doesn’t make sense to have face-to-face interviews right now in the middle of a pandemic. But let’s make sure the people have the benefits they need to get food on their table. This is a nutritional program, this is not a welfare program. This is a program that helps make sure people don’t go hungry in our communities. And it’s a great partner, along with our charitable food network, to make sure people have enough food on our tables. So, it’s very frustrating to see the federal government attack this program over and over.”

She said she believes the economic impact of the pandemic will continue for several weeks.