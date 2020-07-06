Pa. coronavirus recovery: Weekly recycling pickup resumes in Philadelphia

Updated at 2:50 p.m.

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 90,304 coronavirus cases since the coronavirus pandemic began, and 6,754 deaths.

As of Monday, Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health has reported 26,810 cases and 1,617 deaths.

Weekly recycling pickup resumes in Philadelphia

Starting Monday, Philadelphia will again collect recycling from each home every week.

The city had been collecting recycling once every two weeks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Garbage and recycling collectors have staged several protests over the last month, claiming that the city’s Streets Department hasn’t given them sufficient protective equipment.

The ramp-up in collection activity comes as Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 hotspot moves westward. While Pittsburgh and its suburbs have seen a spike in new cases, Philadelphia’s daily totals are relatively low.

The city announced 274 new cases on Monday, a total that reflects the last three days of test results. Philadelphia also recorded one more death over the holiday weekend.

Overall, 26,810 Philadelphians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

Philly opens second wave of rental assistance money

Philadelphia will offer a second round of rent relief to as many as 6,300 city residents, with applications going live Monday at 2 p.m.

The first wave of rental assistance reached more than 4,000 residents, the city said.

This latest $28 million dollars in aid comes through the federal CARES Act, and will be distributed through September 30 or whenever the last dollar is claimed.

To be eligible, renters must make under a certain amount annually and have lost 30% or more of their income due to the COVID-19 outbreak.