Pa. coronavirus recovery: Wolf urges state lawmakers to suspend evictions

Updated at 3:11 p.m.

–

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, Pennsylvania has recorded 770 new positive COVID-19 cases, for a total of 134,795. There have also been 18 new deaths, for a total of 7,691.

From Aug. 25 to 31, 163,092 tests were administered statewide and 22,681 results were reported to the department. Of those, 4,551 came back positive — in other words, about 20% of people whose results were available were carrying the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, Philadelphia reported 33,909 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,751 deaths. In the past week, cases have averaged 97 positives per day; these reflect Philadelphia residents but may not include Temple college students, who often report their home addresses.