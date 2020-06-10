Pa. coronavirus recovery: Wolf makes the case for keeping disaster declaration in place

Wolf makes the case for keeping disaster declaration in place

A day after the Republican-controlled General Assembly voted on a concurrent resolution that would force Gov. Tom Wolf to end his disaster declaration, Wolf made the case for why doing so would do more harm than good to Pennsylvanians.

Wolf has leaned on the declaration to waive work search requirements for those seeking unemployment and to loosen retired medical professionals’ licensing requirements so they could help treat patients during the pandemic.

“We’re missing the whole point of this,” said Wolf. “We’re trying to stay safe and were trying to stay safe from a virus that is bent on infecting as many people as it can.”

At the heart of the matter are the widespread business closures that were ordered in late March.

Lawmakers in Harrisburg looking to reopen the state say the public now knows the precautions necessary to stay safe from COVID-19.

In a tweet, Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman wrote, “The public has guidelines. Our employers have guidelines. It is time to allow people the freedom to decide for themselves – to control their actions and decisions.”

Still, Wolf said Wednesday he plans on fighting the resolution in court and the assumption that it would reopen any closed businesses is inaccurate.

Wolf argued guidelines for business reopenings and worker protections are part of orders signed by Health Secretary Rachel Levine under the Disease Prevention Act and fall separate from the disaster declaration.

Wolf maintains the legislature did nothing to end Levine’s guidelines and those remain in place.

What would end, according to Wolf, are mortgage, foreclosure and eviction moratoriums, as well as the moratorium on utility shutoffs, and the waiver that has allowed 300 meal distribution sites for school-age children.

Lawmakers and Wolf are at odds about whether the state constitution gives him the authority to veto the resolution.

