Pa. coronavirus recovery: Wolf makes the case for keeping disaster declaration in place
Pennsylvania’s Department of Health on Tuesday reported 76,846 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 6,062 fatalities. Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 23,951 cases, including 1,433 deaths.
A day after the Republican-controlled General Assembly voted on a concurrent resolution that would force Gov. Tom Wolf to end his disaster declaration, Wolf made the case for why doing so would do more harm than good to Pennsylvanians.
Wolf has leaned on the declaration to waive work search requirements for those seeking unemployment and to loosen retired medical professionals’ licensing requirements so they could help treat patients during the pandemic.
“We’re missing the whole point of this,” said Wolf. “We’re trying to stay safe and were trying to stay safe from a virus that is bent on infecting as many people as it can.”
At the heart of the matter are the widespread business closures that were ordered in late March.
Lawmakers in Harrisburg looking to reopen the state say the public now knows the precautions necessary to stay safe from COVID-19.
In a tweet, Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman wrote, “The public has guidelines. Our employers have guidelines. It is time to allow people the freedom to decide for themselves – to control their actions and decisions.”
Still, Wolf said Wednesday he plans on fighting the resolution in court and the assumption that it would reopen any closed businesses is inaccurate.
Wolf argued guidelines for business reopenings and worker protections are part of orders signed by Health Secretary Rachel Levine under the Disease Prevention Act and fall separate from the disaster declaration.
Wolf maintains the legislature did nothing to end Levine’s guidelines and those remain in place.
What would end, according to Wolf, are mortgage, foreclosure and eviction moratoriums, as well as the moratorium on utility shutoffs, and the waiver that has allowed 300 meal distribution sites for school-age children.
Lawmakers and Wolf are at odds about whether the state constitution gives him the authority to veto the resolution.
Swimmers and rock climbers rejoice! Updated guidance on outdoor recreation
With the mercury in thermometers rising and all Pennsylvania counties in the yellow or green phase of reopening, Gov. Tom Wolf has updated guidance for outdoor recreation businesses.
Outdoor activities such as mountain biking, outdoor miniature golf, motorsports venues, go-karts, rock climbing, disc golf, paintball, horse riding, tennis, archery or shooting can resume in counties in the yellow phase.
Cabins, cottages, lodges, and yurts are opening Friday.
Still, Wolf reminded residents the risk of COVID-19 remained. The state is asking businesses to limit crowding and enforce social distancing at entry gates, kiosks, and concession stands.
“I want all Pennsylvanians to remain active and to enjoy all the recreation the commonwealth has to offer, but we must do so safely and with social distancing top of mind,” he said in a statement.
Use of indoor spaces is still limited to restrooms and ticketing, according to the guidance.
The state’s 58 state park beaches opened for swimming this past weekend and most state park swimming pools are slated to follow suit this Saturday. Both beaches and pools, however, are expected to operate at 50% capacity.
K-12 and college sports can resume in-person activities under certain conditions
More than half of Pennsylvania has entered the green phase of reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns, and the state continues to offer guidance for how group activities can resume.
On Wednesday, the state said college sports affiliated with the National Collegiate Athletic Association can resume voluntary workouts and other in-person activities for the summer, with possible updates for the fall, winter, and spring sports, but they have to develop a safety plan first.
“This is another step toward reopening our state and getting things back on track,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “As students and teammates get ready to train and compete, it’s important that they follow precautions to protect each other and their community from the risk of COVID-19.”
Any K-12 schools affiliated with the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association or the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association can also resume in-person activities after they’ve created a health and safety plan for athletes. The plan must be approved by their local board of directors.
Amateur sports teams similarly have the go-ahead to practice if they’re in a green phase county.
Still, for nonprofessional sports teams the number of players, athletic staff, officials and spectators can’t exceed 25 people in the yellow phase. The total number of people allowed in the green phase is 250 people or 50% capacity.
At the end of May, the Wolf administration said professional sports could resume practice with some precautions in place.
If the team is in a county that’s in the yellow phase or they’re in the green phase but expect more than 250 people on site, the team is expected to submit a COVID-19 safety plan to the Department of Health for approval.