When New Jersey State Police Sgt. Randall Wetzel shot and killed Maurice Gordon during a motor vehicle stop in May, the incident was not captured on a body camera.

That’s because Wetzel wasn’t wearing one.

Wetzel is among a number of state police troopers on patrol duty who still have not been equipped with body cameras, according to the New Jersey Attorney General’s office.

“NJSP is currently in the process of outfitting all State Troopers on road patrol with body-worn cameras,” said Sharon Lauchaire, a spokesperson for state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

Some New Jersey state troopers still go without the gear now common in police departments across the country, even though Grewal said back in 2018 that the state would outfit all of its state troopers on road patrol with body cameras by the middle of 2019, putting him about a year behind his goal.

The attorney general’s office did not provide an explanation for the delay and referred questions to the state police.

State Police Maj. Brian Polite, a public information officer, said “logistical issues with the camera manufacturer led to initial delays.”