Pa. coronavirus recovery: Philly to allow 50% indoor dining capacity starting Friday

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 157,814 coronavirus cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with a total of 8,123 deaths.

Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health has reported 36,887 cases and 1,801 deaths.

Rapid testing prompts new “probable case” category

As rapid testing becomes more popular, the city is creating a new category for “probable” case counting.

“If we get a positive rapid test without a confirmatory standard PCR test, we’re going to call that a probable case, the same thing that jurisdictions around the country are doing,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Tom Farley said Tuesday. Since the beginning of the epidemic, the city’s only logged 180 probable cases from rapid testing, but city officials expect that number to grow as rapid testing becomes both more popular and more widely available — at least 50 probable cases will be added this week.

The rapid tests, which can return results as quickly as 15 minutes, can report both false negatives and false positives.

“I think that they are valuable in certain situations, but because they are not perfect they need to be used carefully,” Farley said. For Philadelphians with classic COVID-19 symptoms like coughing, fatigue, or loss of taste/smell, the test might be helpful; “for people without symptoms, they’re probably not the best idea.”

Farley highlighted two things. First, not all rapid tests are reported to the city, so the probable case counts will be incomplete. Second, if someone gets a positive rapid test and later gets a PCR confirmation, the city will convert that case to a confirmed case, meaning the probable case count could go down over time.

“Rapid testing is one tool that can help us monitor the pandemic; it isn’t going to revolutionize everything,” he said.