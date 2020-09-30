Del. coronavirus recovery: State’s COVID numbers going in the wrong direction

“We really started to make good progress as we went into early August,” Gov. John Carney said. “We’re seeing a little bit of a surge here in Delaware which is pushing our cases up about 10% over where we were a week or two ago.”

He said the uptick appears to coincide with the return of some students in both grade school and college. The state’s standard for reopening schools is tied to getting the percentage of positive tests to below 3%, well under the current 7% rate.

On Friday, the state issued numbers on cases at schools that have returned to some in-classroom education. Between Sept. 1 and Sept. 24, 15 students and staff at private schools and 13 students and staff at public schools have tested positive for the virus. Another 16 students and staff at childcare centers were also positive.

New round of outbreaks at long-term care facilities

The state is concerned about a new round of outbreaks in several long-term care facilities. At Kentmere Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Wilmington, there are 28 residents and 24 staff members who have been diagnosed with the virus. There are nearly 30 cases among residents and staff members at Cadia Healthcare Silverside in Wilmington. Eighteen residents and 14 staffers have the virus at Country Rest Home in Greenwood.

While the state recently reopened long-term care facilities to allow visitors under certain circumstances, the Div. of Public Health says visitation does not appear to be the blame since none of the facilities that had an outbreak had started visitation yet. They’re still investigating the source of the exposure in the affected locations.