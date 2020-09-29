A Philadelphia nonprofit has scrapped plans for a $70 million office tower adjacent to the Chinatown subway station that would have consolidated the city’s legal aid groups in one place, citing economic conditions created by the coronavirus pandemic.

A letter circulated among various stakeholders last month indicated that the Philadelphia Bar Foundation, which helped organize and lead fundraising efforts for the development, “would not be moving forward with groundbreaking and construction of a new building.” The letter cites current “economic conditions” and the “development of new work from home solutions.”

The foundation had struggled to keep tenants on board and meet certain fundraising goals last year. Executive Director Jessica Hilburn-Holmes confirmed details of the August letter on Tuesday morning but left the door open for other efforts to realize the broader strategic goal of improving access to various legal aid services provided by 14 different local nonprofits.

“Many of the tenants could no longer commit because of the pandemic,” she said. “But we’re moving forward with various aspects of the project that do not involve colocation.”