Updated: 2:10 p.m.

Since yesterday, Pennsylvania has recorded 620 new positive COVID-19 cases for a total of 131,156. There have also been 11 new deaths, for a total of 7,635.

Those numbers come largely from tests administered over the past week, according to the state Department of Health.

From Aug. 20 to 26, 151,008 tests were administered statewide and 22,165 results were reported to the department. Of those, 4,378 came back positive — in other words, nearly 20% of people whose results were available were carrying the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, Philadelphia reported 33,343 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,749 deaths.

Philly reports positive COVID-19 trends

Philadelphia’s coronavirus numbers are on a good track, according to Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley. But he’s presenting this good news with a caveat: Respiratory infections often get worse in colder weather, so positive trends could reverse as fall comes on.

The city’s Department of Health has reported 88 new cases since Wednesday, for a total of 33,343 since the pandemic began. Farley said the new cases are about 3% of the total tests that have been conducted lately — a number he said is a great sign.

The city is conducting around 3,000 tests daily; Farley said the goal is 5,000.

Nationwide, case rates have fallen by about 20%. Still, Farley cautions Philadelphians to prepare for potential new restrictions to limit spread if there is a spike.

“When the weather gets cold, the air is dry. And in dry air, it’s easier for these respiratory droplets to linger and transmit from one person to another,” he said. “Other respiratory viruses start to increase in September and they peak around January and February.”