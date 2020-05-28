Coronavirus update: Montco courts to restart some proceedings next week

Updated at 2:10 p.m.

Pennsylvania had 667 new positive COVID-19 cases Thursday, the most recent data available, a 0.91% increase in total cases over the previous day. Over the past seven days, the commonwealth has recorded an increase of 4,968 cases, or 7.17%.

The state has recorded 74,220 positive cases in total.

Statewide, Pennsylvania has a total of 5,373 deaths resulting from COVID-19. The Department of Health says this is the result of “continued work to reconcile data from various sources,” and that the deaths have occurred “over the past several weeks.”

Philadelphia reported 175 new positives Thursday. The city has recorded 22,150 cases so far, and 1,258 deaths.