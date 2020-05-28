Coronavirus update: Montco courts to restart some proceedings next week
Pennsylvania had 667 new positive COVID-19 cases Thursday, the most recent data available, a 0.91% increase in total cases over the previous day. Over the past seven days, the commonwealth has recorded an increase of 4,968 cases, or 7.17%.
The state has recorded 74,220 positive cases in total.
Statewide, Pennsylvania has a total of 5,373 deaths resulting from COVID-19. The Department of Health says this is the result of “continued work to reconcile data from various sources,” and that the deaths have occurred “over the past several weeks.”
Philadelphia reported 175 new positives Thursday. The city has recorded 22,150 cases so far, and 1,258 deaths.
Montco courts to restart some proceedings next week
Montgomery County is lifting its freeze on holding sentencing hearings. Starting June 1, up to six hearings will be held each day, according to a court order.
The courtroom will be staffed with one court clerk and one court reporter, along with the judge, though the clerk and the reporter can participate remotely if the judge allows it.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys, as well as defendants who are not incarcerated, are expected to appear in person. Clients who are in jail, unless there’s an objection, will appear virtually by video.
Unless the presiding judge gives the green light, all witnesses are to appear via video conference, according to the order.
The county will also resume holding hearings for guilty pleas on designated “plea days.” For these hearings, defense attorneys and their incarcerated clients may appear virtually using Zoom. Defendants who are not in jail must appear in person.
Everyone appearing in person will undergo a health screening and temperature check. They will also have to wear facemasks in the courthouse in Norristown.
It’s unclear when the county will begin holding jury trials again.
Chesco launches COVID-19 toolkit to prep residents for reopening process
Chester County has launched an online toolkit designed to prepare residents and businesses for June 5, the day the county is slated to move from “red” to “yellow” under the state’s color-coded reopening plan.
“We’re frequently seeing online resources that point you to yet another online resource. Rather than sending you down the rabbit hole of information, we are curating best practices specifically for our county’s business and organization sectors,” said County Commissioner Josh Maxwell in a statement.
Dubbed “Restore Chester County,” the toolkit is based on federal, state and county guidelines for “everything from agriculture and office settings, to restaurants, personal care, schools, religious organizations and more,” according to the county’s website.
