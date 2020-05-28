Donate
Coronavirus update: N.J. releases guidance on school graduations

Senior class members and spectators, most of them wearing masks, attend the graduation ceremony of Spain Park High School in Hoover, Ala., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Health officials say usual graduation ceremonies could endanger the public health by promoting the spread of disease. But school officials say they're using social distancing guidelines and abiding by state health rules. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

As of Thursday morning, New Jersey had reported 156,628 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The state had also announced a total of 11,339 lab-confirmed deaths resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

State releases guidance on school graduations

Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration late Wednesday released guidance for how schools across New Jersey can hold modified in-person graduation ceremonies this year, as the state continues to deal with one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the country.

Parents and students across the state had been clamoring for news about commencement ceremonies, hoping they would not have to mark the milestone virtually despite the pandemic. And earlier this week Murphy said outdoor graduations could begin on July 6.

The guidance said schools holding outdoor, in-person commencement ceremonies or drive-through/drive-in graduations should limit staff and check the temperature of guests to prevent those who are sick from attending. Schools must also certify with the Department of Education that their plans comport with state rules.

Officials also encouraged schools holding in-person events to require face coverings, limit attendance, and ensure that social distancing takes place.

Schools planning to hold virtual graduation ceremonies can do so anytime.

