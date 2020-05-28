Coronavirus update: N.J. releases guidance on school graduations

State releases guidance on school graduations

Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration late Wednesday released guidance for how schools across New Jersey can hold modified in-person graduation ceremonies this year, as the state continues to deal with one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the country.

Parents and students across the state had been clamoring for news about commencement ceremonies, hoping they would not have to mark the milestone virtually despite the pandemic. And earlier this week Murphy said outdoor graduations could begin on July 6.

The guidance said schools holding outdoor, in-person commencement ceremonies or drive-through/drive-in graduations should limit staff and check the temperature of guests to prevent those who are sick from attending. Schools must also certify with the Department of Education that their plans comport with state rules.

Officials also encouraged schools holding in-person events to require face coverings, limit attendance, and ensure that social distancing takes place.

Schools planning to hold virtual graduation ceremonies can do so anytime.