Pa. encourages continuation of virtual services when restrictions lift statewide

As the hard-hit five-county Philadelphia area prepares to enter the “yellow phase” on June 5, Pennsylvania officials are putting out recommendations to employers, health and child care providers.

The state’s Department of Human Services says providers should continue to offer services electronically as much as possible.

“We have made a concerted effort to protect the vulnerable populations that we provide services for throughout this health crisis, and as we begin to reopen the state, we must be sure to continue that effort by continuing to use flexibilities that allow for social distancing and remote services,” said DHS Secretary Teresa Miller in a statement. “Time is our ally in this process, and while I know we want to resume something close to normal life, we cannot rush this process. Yellow is still a period of extreme caution, and we must heed this so we can continue to progress towards green.”

Child care services will be able to reopen during the “yellow phase,” and the state said stimulus funding will help those facilities buy supplies to protect staff and children.

County child welfare agencies are still expected to respond child abuse and neglect allegations, including face-to-face visits. When children in foster care move into a new home, all safety measures must be taken.

Long-term care facilities still are advised to halt visitation, and are required to use technology like video conferencing to help residents and loved ones stay connected.

The allowance of in-person community services will be determined on a case-by-case basis, and services should be offered remotely as much as possible. Any in-person activities should be limited to three participants, and screening protocols must be in place for staff, clients and visitors of residential homes.

Mental health providers also are advised to continue using telehealth, and anyone who requires in-person services are advised to wear a mask.

Employers and training providers also are advised to continue offering electronic referrals and enrollments, as well as remote activities. Any meeting requiring in-person interaction must be limited to one-on-one meetings and last no longer than two hours. Masks and social distancing measures also are required.