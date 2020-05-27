Coronavirus update: Virtual services still encouraged when Philly area goes ‘yellow’
Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.
Pennsylvania had 775 new positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday, a 1.06% increase in total cases over the previous day. Over the past seven days, the commonwealth has recorded an increase of 5,427 cases, or 7.97%.
The state has recorded 73,553 positive cases in total.
Statewide, Pennsylvania has a total of 5,265 deaths resulting from COVID-19. The Department of Health says this is the result of “continued work to reconcile data from various sources,” and that the deaths have occurred “over the past several weeks.”
Philadelphia reported 237 new positives Wednesday. The city has recorded 21,975 cases so far, and 1,248 deaths.
Pa. encourages continuation of virtual services when restrictions lift statewide
As the hard-hit five-county Philadelphia area prepares to enter the “yellow phase” on June 5, Pennsylvania officials are putting out recommendations to employers, health and child care providers.
The state’s Department of Human Services says providers should continue to offer services electronically as much as possible.
“We have made a concerted effort to protect the vulnerable populations that we provide services for throughout this health crisis, and as we begin to reopen the state, we must be sure to continue that effort by continuing to use flexibilities that allow for social distancing and remote services,” said DHS Secretary Teresa Miller in a statement. “Time is our ally in this process, and while I know we want to resume something close to normal life, we cannot rush this process. Yellow is still a period of extreme caution, and we must heed this so we can continue to progress towards green.”
Child care services will be able to reopen during the “yellow phase,” and the state said stimulus funding will help those facilities buy supplies to protect staff and children.
County child welfare agencies are still expected to respond child abuse and neglect allegations, including face-to-face visits. When children in foster care move into a new home, all safety measures must be taken.
Long-term care facilities still are advised to halt visitation, and are required to use technology like video conferencing to help residents and loved ones stay connected.
The allowance of in-person community services will be determined on a case-by-case basis, and services should be offered remotely as much as possible. Any in-person activities should be limited to three participants, and screening protocols must be in place for staff, clients and visitors of residential homes.
Mental health providers also are advised to continue using telehealth, and anyone who requires in-person services are advised to wear a mask.
Employers and training providers also are advised to continue offering electronic referrals and enrollments, as well as remote activities. Any meeting requiring in-person interaction must be limited to one-on-one meetings and last no longer than two hours. Masks and social distancing measures also are required.
Kenney urges Philly residents to ‘get with the program’
Mayor Jim Kenney during a press conference Wednesday touted the results of a University of Pennsylvania survey showing that three out of four Philadelphia residents agree with the stay-at-home order.
The survey of 626 adults representing the city’s demographics found three out of four residents agree that everyone needs to wear a mask and comply with social distancing measures. Black Philly residents agreed with social distancing measures at an even higher rate than the rest of the population, 86%.
“It’s clear the vast majority of Philadelphians get it. They understand the need to follow the guidelines of social distancing. If you’re the one out of four who doesn’t get it; your neighbors know how important this is to keep their friends and family safe — and we need you to get with the program,” Kenney said. “If we are to emerge from this shutdown as quickly as possible, we need as many people as possible to do what’s right and follow these common-sense precautions — it’s not that hard.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
Philadelphia reopening dependent on continuing downward trend
Philadelphia announced 237 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 21,975.
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said this statistic is “not a number I’m happy about,” but that overall “the trend is down.”
The number of patients in the hospital was down Wednesday, at 432 patients, and there were 5 deaths — bringing the total of deaths in the city to 1,248.
Farley said the city hopes to release guidance by the end of the week for the first phase of reopening the economy. He said the guidance will involve asking businesses to reduce the number of customers in stores, install barriers next to cash registers, and enforce use of masks.
However, if numbers spike before June 5, Philadelphia might have to wait to move into the first phase of reopening, known as the “yellow phase.”
“I don’t think we’re going to get down to 50 cases per day by June 5th. I think that would be okay if we continue to see some decrease. I don’t think we need everything in place for this first phase,” Farley said. “We do need to follow the numbers between now and then, if it gets worse we could reconsider it. It’s not a guarantee we will be able to go to yellow on June 5th, it’s only if the numbers continue to look good.”