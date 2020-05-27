Coronavirus update: N.J. military, overseas ballots delayed; testing hits 20,000 goal

Military, overseas ballot mailings delayed

The mailing of some military and overseas ballots has been delayed due to an error in the software, according to the New Jersey Globe. Officials attempted to resolve the issue over Memorial Day weekend but were not successful. Another solution will be attempted in the upcoming days, but it is uncertain if the error will be fixed in time for the primary election.

While the state Division of Elections normally handles this task from a statewide database, it informed county clerks that they should mail the ballots for voters in their area.

States are required to mail military and overseas ballots at least 45 days before an election, according to the The Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) and the Military and Overseas Voter Empowerment Act (MOVE). With the primary on July 7, that 45 day deadline would have been May 23.

Other problems plague the mail-in ballot mailings. A new application for unaffiliated voters has not yet been completed, and there have been issues with bilingual ballots.

Gov. Murphy had announced on May 15 that every voter would receive a mail-in ballot or application in time to participate in the July primary.