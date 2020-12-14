Pa. corrections dept. tells officer with COVID-19 symptoms to return to work early

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

The state Department of Corrections defied federal guidelines and a doctor’s order last week, demanding that an officer who tested positive for COVID-19 come back to work at a Pennsylvania prison struggling to contain the spread, Spotlight PA has learned.

The correctional officer, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of losing his job, tested positive in November and was scheduled to return Dec. 5, but his wife and children developed COVID-19 on Dec. 3 and he was still sick, according to a complaint obtained by the news organization.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say symptomatic people should stay home, and if someone they live with tests positive, the isolation period should reset. The officer’s doctor recommended that the officer wait to go back to work until today, Dec. 14.

The department, however, told the officer to return last Tuesday, adding that, “just because an employee was still having symptoms or who was still symptomatic didn’t mean they couldn’t come back to work,” according to emails and the complaint.

The officer refused and filed the complaint through the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association, the union that represents prison workers.

When asked about the case Tuesday, the Department of Corrections declined to comment and deferred to its standard that people who test positive will be out of work for a minimum of 10 days, but can return with symptoms as long as they have improved.

After multiple requests to explain the discrepancy with CDC guidelines about returning to work with symptoms and added isolation time for re-exposure, the department responded Friday afternoon, blaming the delay on a backlog of emails fielded by the medical team.

“If the employee is COVID negative, and someone who resides in their house becomes COVID positive, they could possibly be out for 24 days,” Maria Bivens, a spokesperson for the department, said in an email. But Bivens did not comment about returning with symptoms.

This divergence from medical and federal health officials is an example of what the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association said is continuous disregard by the corrections department for the lives at risk in prisons as new coronavirus cases in facilities explode.

By the end of the first wave, positive cases remained low in the communities surrounding prisons. But now, as cases in those communities spike, the surge in positive tests in prisons is following suit. Between Oct. 1 and Dec. 10, 3,000 inmates tested positive, compared to less than 400 in the seven months prior.