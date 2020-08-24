Even young adults who have personal experience with the coronavirus are feeling increasingly ready to abandon the precautions.

McQueen is a hospital employee. She herself contracted COVID-19 this spring. Still, at the beginning of August, she walked down South Street without a face mask. “People shame me and my friends sometimes for going places,” she said. “But at the end of the day, we’re all fine.”

It hasn’t been easy for young folks. Milestones like graduating high school, attending prom and starting college in a dorm abruptly slipped through their fingers.

And plenty are still taking the pandemic seriously, including millennials raising their own families and gen-Zers desperate to keep their parents safe. Many young Black Philadelphians know the virus has disproportionately affected their communities. Some are immunocompromised themselves.

“It’s surprising to me, that there’s this lack of empathy toward other people’s lives,” said Rebeca Cruz-Esteves of Manayunk, 30. “People are dying because of it. That should be enough to make you want to stop and think about who you could expose.”

Going stir-crazy and making assumptions about immunity

One Saturday in mid-August, Refia, 23, walked down South Street with two friends, chatting. One of them had a mask hanging down around his chin. She agreed to speak with reporters if her last name was not used.

At the start of the local lockdown in early spring, Refia said, she was “so paranoid.” But that changed as the months wore on, and isolation took its toll.

“Staying inside one room for like four, five months maybe, it’s not really healthy,” she offered.

The claim about going stir-crazy isn’t without merit, but there are ways to get outdoors without endangering other people — that’s where masks and social distancing guidelines come in.

Lawncrest resident Garcia graduated high school in June. Since then, he’s been fine staying at home, he said, getting social contact through multiplayer video games.

His grandparents and his parents all contracted COVID-19 during the past few months, and now appear to have recovered. Health experts are still unclear about the long term effects of the disease, but looking at his relatives, Garcia feels like it’s time to get back to real life.

“I’m ready to go to a movie theater that’s packed,” he said. “I’m ready to go to a mall. Everyone around us probably developed immunity.”

The science on immunity from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, remains unclear.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced recently that folks who’ve had the disease can show immunity for up to three months — but the longevity of the antibodies beyond that point is unknown. Some who’ve already contracted the virus managed to catch it a second time.