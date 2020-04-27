Coronavirus update: Aid for Pa. gig workers coming in early May

70% of unemployment claimants getting paid; Aid for gig workers should be available in early May

Pennsylvania’s unemployment compensation system has been overwhelmed by demand as more than 1.65 million residents seek financial help from the state.

The state department of Labor and Industry gave a snapshot of what the surge looks like at a press briefing Monday.

Call centers have been taking around 21,500 calls a week, with Mondays and Tuesdays being the busiest days. Officials recommended calling on Thursdays and Fridays for a better shot at getting through. Email inboxes taking questions are running 25 days behind.

“We will eventually get to it,” said Susan Dickinson, Director of the Office of Unemployment Compensation Benefits Policy.

Despite this load, around 70% of the 1.65 million claims have received benefits so far. That leaves nearly 500,000 people who were either ineligible who or have an issue with their application.

“They are impressive statistics for our agency, but I know that if you’re not on the right side of those statistics, that doesn’t help,” said Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak. He blamed the federal government for some of the delays, and the state’s 40-year-old payment infrastructure.

“We went from having record low unemployment, to numbers that we had never, ever seen before,” he said.

Department officials said they are caught up in issuing PINs, a crucial step in filing a claims process. Anyone who hasn’t received one within three weeks of opening a claim should request a new one, said Dickinson.

After rolling out the preliminary steps for applying to a new kind of unemployment, called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, aimed at freelancers and other non-traditional workers, the department has processed 107,000 applications.

“We hope to have the rest of that in place and benefits being distributed by early May,” said Oleksiak.

The state has paid out $3.5 billion in aid so far, $2.6 billion from the traditional unemployment compensation coffers, and $900,000 in federal stimulus doled out in $600 weekly installments.

Philly passes peak

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said the city is past the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, but emphasized the need to continue social distancing practices as the disease is still very much present in the region.

There are 302 new coronavirus cases recorded in Philadelphia since yesterday, bringing the total to 12,868 cases. However, the rate at which new people are being infected is slowing.

Farley explained the reproduction rate is now less than one, based on long-term trends. That means, on average, the disease is spreading to fewer people than currently have it. Farley said that reduction in infections is not related to an increase in testing, but rather the result of social distancing measures.

“We are now on the downslope,” said Farley. “But – this is really important – we have to keep the R0 below 1.0 for the epidemic to end. The good news we have today is no reason to go back to the old way of living. Just the opposite, it’s reason for us to continue to do what we’re doing now.”

According to standards established by Governor Wolf, Philadelphia can reopen once the number of new cases per day hits about 55. Today it is 302. Farley could not say when the city will be ready to reopen, but posited that it might be at least a few more weeks.

Flyover map released

U.S. Air Force and Navy fighter jets will fly over Philadelphia and Trenton on Tuesday, starting at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and looping over the two cities before ending in Wilmington.

The demonstration will include 12 planes from the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds. They’ll be flying to honor frontline medical providers working through the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to salute those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 response, we are in awe of your strength and resilience,” said Blue Angels flight leader, Commander Brian Kesselring in a statement.

The program should be visible in Trenton at 1:45 p.m. and in Philadelphia at 2 p.m.

City officials asked residents to observe social distancing guidelines during the flights and avoid congregating at landmarks or hospitals. The Air Force and the Navy said people should be able to see the flyovers from their homes.