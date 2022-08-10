1 killed, multiple people injured after bus overturns on NJ Turnpike

At least one person is dead and several others are injured after a bus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge Tuesday night, according to state police.

Authorities say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on the New Jersey Turnpike at the Thomas Edison service area entrance ramp from the outer roadway.

New Jersey State Police has not identified the victim who was killed in the wreck.

The number of injuries was not immediately clear.

The outer roadway and service area ramp is closed at this time.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

