1 killed, multiple people injured after bus overturns on NJ Turnpike
This story originally appeared on 6abc
At least one person is dead and several others are injured after a bus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge Tuesday night, according to state police.
Authorities say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on the New Jersey Turnpike at the Thomas Edison service area entrance ramp from the outer roadway.
At 653pm, NJSP responded to a crash involving an overturned bus on the @NJTurnpike Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp from the outer roadway. There are multiple injuries with 1 confirmed fatality. Outer roadway and service area ramp are closed for the investigation. #alert— NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) August 10, 2022
New Jersey State Police has not identified the victim who was killed in the wreck.
The number of injuries was not immediately clear.
The outer roadway and service area ramp is closed at this time.
Police are still investigating what caused the crash.