It was New Year’s Eve in 2013 and Kyle “the Conductor” Morris was at a get-together where everyone was doing the “right thing.” There was mac and cheese on the table and his group of friends was playing the board game Taboo. But then, Morris said an argument broke out between one of his friends and a stranger. One of the stranger’s friends pulled out a gun and shot Morris six times.

Two of his friends were also shot — one of them fatally.

“Sometimes we’re so disconnected from the violence in our community because it doesn’t seem to affect us,” said Morris, 30. “But when you see it happening to you… you realize the responsibility that comes with that to stop it as much as you can.”

His brush with death was followed by years of seeing his history students graduate and “end up behind bars or under the ground,” which motivated Morris to look for a way to combat the forces driving people to violence.

He launched The Education Culture Opportunities (ECO) Foundation in 2018, and after two years of helping students at schools and in their neighborhoods, the nonprofit cut the ribbon on its first home base in West Philadelphia on Sunday.

The grand opening of the new ECO Center at 5411 Market Street comes at a time when Philadelphians are urgently calling for more community support amid a historically violent summer.

“In order to reduce the number of shootings, it’s not about guns off the street, it’s not about limiting the ammunition you could have,” Morris said. “It’s about increasing the number of resources and opportunities.”