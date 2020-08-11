Homicides are spiking in Philly, are there any new solutions?

Air Date: August 11, 2020
Police investigate a drive-by shooting in Germantown on Oct. 3, 2018. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Guests: Kendra Van de Water, Juwan Z. Bennett, Mikaya Taylor
Philadelphia is experiencing an epidemic of gun violence. Shootings are up 36% and many of the victims have been children. City council declared a emergency hearings this week to figure out how to address the crisis. Today on what is behind the spike in shootings and homicides in the city? And what can be done to curb it, particularly during the COVID pandemic? Joining us is KENDRA VAN de WATER, co-founder of YEAH Philly, and JUWAN Z. BENNET, a criminal justice PhD candidate at Temple University. We’ll also hear from MIKAYA TAYLOR, a Philadelphia resident and counselor with the ECO Foundation, who recently lost a brother and cousin to gun violence. 

